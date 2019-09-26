Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth $63,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth $105,000. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Putnam Premier Income Trust news, insider D William Kohli sold 30,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $161,854.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

