Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp bought a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

