Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,367 Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $43,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.17.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,855,580. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

