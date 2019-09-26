Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,104 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 581.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 271,094 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 30,627 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $21.43.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.0519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%.

