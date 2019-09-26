ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 107,972 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $32,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.65.

BA traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $385.43. 481,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,087. The company has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

