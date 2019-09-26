ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 42,103 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,103 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $17,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $85,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Andrew Loucks bought 18,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $525,263.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 62,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,441 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KDP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.51. 13,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

