ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 30,237 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,237 shares during the period. United Continental comprises about 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of United Continental worth $38,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in United Continental by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in United Continental by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Continental by 2,145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in United Continental by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Continental stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.27. 120,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $77.02 and a 12-month high of $97.85.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $467,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,981,974. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their target price on United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

