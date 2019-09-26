ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 13,499 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,499 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $28,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 38,658.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,631,000 after buying an additional 929,745 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 38.0% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,220,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,571,000 after buying an additional 611,715 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4,277.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 266,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 260,526 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $26,526,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 359.6% during the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 233,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 182,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $99.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.45.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 238 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,983.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Filippo Passerini purchased 2,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.37 per share, with a total value of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 7,238 shares of company stock valued at $842,073 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.02. 11,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.30. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $170.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.