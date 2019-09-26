ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,267 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $23,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Accident Compensation Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $1,100,000. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 127,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 50,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.34. 148,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,516. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.03 and its 200-day moving average is $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $110.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $8,937,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,238 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,914 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim set a $120.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.