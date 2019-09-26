ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $173.83 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.7% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $173,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total value of $4,397,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,590,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,247.84.

Shares of AMZN traded down $29.32 on Thursday, hitting $1,739.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,797.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,845.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

