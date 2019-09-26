ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 102.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,149 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 178,154 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Foot Locker worth $14,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Foot Locker by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 38,994 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FL traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,017. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America set a $33.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $283,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,716.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

