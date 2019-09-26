ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,501 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $47,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities set a $185.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $184.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $1,518,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $859,017.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,572 shares of company stock valued at $45,314,523. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $152.58. 480,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,550. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.13. The company has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a PE ratio of 105.23, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

