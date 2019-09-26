ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 38,073 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,073 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $40,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,375,553,000 after acquiring an additional 920,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,068,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,413,000 after acquiring an additional 90,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walmart by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,084,000 after acquiring an additional 721,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,771,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,300,665,000 after purchasing an additional 373,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,422,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,262,053,000 after purchasing an additional 565,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $119.29. 56,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $334.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.97. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

