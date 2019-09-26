C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) Position Cut by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,177 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 1.16% of C&J Energy Services worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in C&J Energy Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,368,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,359,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,001,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after acquiring an additional 508,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,141,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 503,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 100,908 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CJ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.67. 20,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,580. C&J Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $759.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). C&J Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $501.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that C&J Energy Services Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of C&J Energy Services from $18.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. C&J Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

C&J Energy Services Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

