Citigroup Trims Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Target Price to $10.70

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $17.60 to $10.70 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut Asante Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank set a $14.00 price target on Asante Solutions and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Johnson Rice set a $21.00 price target on Asante Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on Asante Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Asante Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Asante Solutions stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. Asante Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Asante Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Asante Solutions by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 156,740 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Asante Solutions by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Asante Solutions by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Asante Solutions by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 173,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.