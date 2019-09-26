Citigroup Trims Apergy (NYSE:APY) Target Price to $33.00

Apergy (NYSE:APY) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Apergy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apergy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Apergy from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of APY opened at $28.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.63. Apergy has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $46.06.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.64 million. Apergy had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apergy will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apergy by 140.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,834,000 after purchasing an additional 918,924 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Apergy by 39.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,250,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,497,000 after purchasing an additional 632,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Apergy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,401,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,074,000 after purchasing an additional 532,281 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apergy by 460.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 470,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 386,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apergy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,576,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,863,000 after purchasing an additional 245,137 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

