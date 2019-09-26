Citigroup Raises Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Price Target to $7.00

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2019 // Comments off

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BORR opened at $5.39 on Monday. Borr Drilling has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.