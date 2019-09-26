Citigroup Raises Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Price Target to $7.00

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BORR opened at $5.39 on Monday. Borr Drilling has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

