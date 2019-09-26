Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,435 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 72.3% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. William Blair cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.57. 4,654,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,378,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $209.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

