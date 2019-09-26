Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $287.00 target price (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.80.

Shares of CTAS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.35. 10,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $155.98 and a fifty-two week high of $270.36. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.26 and its 200 day moving average is $234.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,283,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,146,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,630,000 after buying an additional 916,169 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 336.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 653,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,061,000 after acquiring an additional 503,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 21.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,345,000 after acquiring an additional 475,757 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 17,451.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,748,000 after acquiring an additional 417,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,033,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,916,000 after acquiring an additional 382,578 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

