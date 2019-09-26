Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Cinemark posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $957.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.57 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. Cinemark has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

In related news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $235,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,878,000 after buying an additional 548,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cinemark by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,962,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,498,000 after buying an additional 504,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,183,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,263,000 after buying an additional 494,773 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,683,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,180,000 after buying an additional 483,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

