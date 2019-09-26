CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

CIOXY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 41,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.13. CIELO S A/S has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get CIELO S A/S alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CIELO S A/S in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CIELO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIELO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.