Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) CFO James E. Levine Acquires 30,000 Shares

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) CFO James E. Levine purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cidara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.83. 172,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.07. Cidara Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,010 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.29% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

CDTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.