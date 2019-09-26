Choice Properties REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Choice Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$324.29 million for the quarter.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

