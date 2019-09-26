Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $696.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $900.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill to a hold rating and set a $755.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $713.45.

NYSE CMG traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $817.57. 316,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $820.96 and a 200 day moving average of $739.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $383.20 and a twelve month high of $857.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $1,081,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.91, for a total value of $3,043,847.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,278,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,559 shares of company stock valued at $125,535,353 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $812,301,000 after purchasing an additional 537,677 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71,232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,037,000 after purchasing an additional 470,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,312,954,000 after purchasing an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 117,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,642,000 after purchasing an additional 74,001 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

