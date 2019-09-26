China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Short Interest Up 24.9% in September

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the August 15th total of 87,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised China Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in China Telecom by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 681,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,114,000 after acquiring an additional 88,931 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in China Telecom by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in China Telecom by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in China Telecom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,345,000. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHA traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,439. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. China Telecom has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

