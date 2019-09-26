Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chevron by 63.9% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.80. The stock had a trading volume of 373,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.