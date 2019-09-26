Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of CHW stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.78, a current ratio of 59.91 and a quick ratio of 58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $148.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.02. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$8.41 and a 1-year high of C$12.45.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick William Steiner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,082,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,627,652.94. Also, insider Comrev Investments Limited purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.00 per share, with a total value of C$180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,883,285 shares in the company, valued at C$16,949,565. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,397 in the last quarter.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing  Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.