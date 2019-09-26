Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,700 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 668,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 55,830 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 58.2% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 153,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 56,589 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 75.0% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 61.6% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,690 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.38. 679,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,645,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 90.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.94 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 target price on Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

