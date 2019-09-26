Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Declares 0.49000 Dividend of $0.40

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) announced a 0.49000 dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 79.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Shares of CHMI stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $13.66. 7,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,859. The company has a market capitalization of $230.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.43. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. On average, analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHMI. TheStreet lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.