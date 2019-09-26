Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

Shares of ASX:CLW traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching A$5.80 ($4.11). 822,942 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a 12 month low of A$3.93 ($2.79) and a 12 month high of A$6.02 ($4.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$4.92.

In related news, insider Adrian Taylor 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. Also, insider David Harrison 26,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX (ASX: CLW) and invests in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

