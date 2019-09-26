Champion Iron (ASX:CIA) Trading Down 1.6%

Champion Iron Ltd (ASX:CIA)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$2.51 ($1.78) and last traded at A$2.51 ($1.78), 492,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 264% from the average session volume of 135,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.55 ($1.81).

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -278.89.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Love acquired 35,000 shares of Champion Iron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.80 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of A$98,035.00 ($69,528.37). Also, insider William O’Keeffe acquired 50,000 shares of Champion Iron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.42 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,850.00 ($85,709.22).

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.