CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Shares of CEU stock traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$2.02. 242,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,993. The stock has a market cap of $552.79 million and a PE ratio of 18.36. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$1.68 and a one year high of C$4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.08, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.35.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$312.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
See Also: What are CEFs?
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.