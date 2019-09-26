CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of CEU stock traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$2.02. 242,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,993. The stock has a market cap of $552.79 million and a PE ratio of 18.36. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$1.68 and a one year high of C$4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.08, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.35.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$312.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEU shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.08.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.