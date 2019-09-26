Cervus Equipment Corp. (TSE:CVL) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Cervus Equipment Corp. (TSE:CVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$327.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$422.50 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cervus Equipment from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.