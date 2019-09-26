Centuria Metropolitan REIT (ASX:CMA) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Centuria Metropolitan REIT (ASX:CMA) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Centuria Metropolitan REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
CMA traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting A$3.03 ($2.15). 703,086 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. Centuria Metropolitan REIT has a 52-week low of A$2.28 ($1.62) and a 52-week high of A$3.27 ($2.32). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.68.
About Centuria Metropolitan REIT
