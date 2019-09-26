Centuria Metropolitan REIT (ASX:CMA) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Centuria Metropolitan REIT (ASX:CMA) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Centuria Metropolitan REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

CMA traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting A$3.03 ($2.15). 703,086 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. Centuria Metropolitan REIT has a 52-week low of A$2.28 ($1.62) and a 52-week high of A$3.27 ($2.32). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.68.

About Centuria Metropolitan REIT

Centuria Property Funds Limited (CPFL) is the Responsible Entity for the ASX listed Centuria Metropolitan REIT (CMA). CMA is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. CMA owns a portfolio of 20 high quality metropolitan office assets with a portfolio value of around $1.4 billion.

