Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Centaur Media’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CAU traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 42 ($0.55). 150,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,600. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.98. Centaur Media has a 12 month low of GBX 34.75 ($0.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 59 ($0.77).

In other Centaur Media news, insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,133.54). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 52,103 shares of company stock worth $2,082,502.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services, and Professional. The Marketing segment offers marketing and creative professions, which comprise Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Celebrity Intelligence, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, and Centaurs.

