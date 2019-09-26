Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.95

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.95 and traded as low as $12.67. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 1,041,190 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVE shares. CSFB dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.83.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.06.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.7405627 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.73 per share, with a total value of C$117,303.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,850 shares in the company, valued at C$314,958.56.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

