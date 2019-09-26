CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.19

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.19 and last traded at $122.93, with a volume of 31599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.52.

Several research firms have commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 62,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $7,072,152.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,742,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $145,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,673 shares of company stock valued at $14,744,616. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

