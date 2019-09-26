CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,663 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBS were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBS by 5,546.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295,299 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,435,000 after buying an additional 3,236,938 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of CBS by 17.1% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,000,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000,000 after buying an additional 1,457,984 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CBS in the second quarter valued at $62,339,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBS by 27.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,267,052 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,927,000 after buying an additional 916,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBS by 399.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 867,961 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,311,000 after buying an additional 694,137 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBS traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $40.45. 1,794,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,683. CBS Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CBS Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CBS’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBS shares. ValuEngine cut CBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on CBS in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on CBS from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $64.00 price target on CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

CBS Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

