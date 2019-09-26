CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,977. The company has a market cap of $323.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.11. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Brian D. Coleman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Also, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $507,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,860.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $620,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

