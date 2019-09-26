Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Trading Down 8.6%

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) traded down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.60 and last traded at $43.95, 12,710,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 210% from the average session volume of 4,095,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Carnival from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

