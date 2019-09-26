Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.23-4.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.33. Carnival also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46-0.50 EPS.

NYSE CCL traded down $3.62 on Thursday, reaching $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,974,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,803. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96. Carnival has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Carnival alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Carnival from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura set a $52.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.39.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.