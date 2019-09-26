CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.
KMX has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.42.
KMX traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,432. CarMax has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $92.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.
In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $419,252.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,778 shares in the company, valued at $330,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $1,255,878.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,140.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,685 shares of company stock worth $3,716,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in CarMax by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 6,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
Read More: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.