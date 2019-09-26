CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KMX has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.42.

KMX traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,432. CarMax has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $92.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $419,252.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,778 shares in the company, valued at $330,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $1,255,878.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,140.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,685 shares of company stock worth $3,716,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in CarMax by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 6,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

