Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.10). Cardlytics also posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.23. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.01%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,472. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Cardlytics news, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $52,560.00. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,903,092 shares of company stock valued at $90,185,136 over the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cardlytics by 166.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.