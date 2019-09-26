Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,946. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.57. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22. The firm has a market cap of $303.41 million and a PE ratio of 4.19.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$106.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CJ. GMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.61.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.