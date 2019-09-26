Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the August 15th total of 293,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the second quarter worth $94,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the first quarter worth $108,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Capitala Finance by 572.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the first quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

CPTA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 34,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,085. The stock has a market cap of $134.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Capitala Finance has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 107.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

