Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Shares of CPX traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$31.01. 100,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$25.33 and a 52-week high of C$32.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.66. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$334.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.6700001 EPS for the current year.

CPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.92, for a total value of C$370,994.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$638,512.28. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 10,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,192 shares in the company, valued at C$3,813,712.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

