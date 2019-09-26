CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.77

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.77 and traded as high as $4.90. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 23,493 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $376.02 million and a P/E ratio of 22.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.10.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$325.56 million. Analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

In related news, Director Ian Baskerville bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.40 per share, with a total value of C$36,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,127.20. Also, Director Marc Seguin bought 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.34 per share, with a total value of C$169,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$775,419.12.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

