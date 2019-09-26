Cantor Fitzgerald Raises ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $56.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Swann raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $39.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 70.97%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider Eric Alejandro Miller sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $191,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,112 shares of company stock worth $2,449,443. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,799,000 after purchasing an additional 585,242 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,475,000 after purchasing an additional 179,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,815,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,304,000 after purchasing an additional 677,051 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 950.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,644,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

