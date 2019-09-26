Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.69

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.69 and traded as high as $9.73. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 66,082 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.69. The stock has a market cap of $614.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$319.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

