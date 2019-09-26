Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.39

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$55.39 and last traded at C$55.10, with a volume of 8867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.36.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

